Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda CR-V

137,380 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

Contact Seller
2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

  1. 10385691
  2. 10385691
Contact Seller

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
137,380KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10385691
  • Stock #: 306387
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H35DH106387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 306387
  • Mileage 137,380 KM

Vehicle Description

High-Value Options:

  • Low mileage
  • AWD
  • Back up camera
  • A/C
  • Cruise control

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Phone Number: (204) 615-6979

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Match Auto Market

2012 Toyota Venza 4D...
 169,099 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota FJ Cruis...
 187,051 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Outback ...
 186,767 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Email Match Auto Market

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Call Dealer

204-615-XXXX

(click to show)

204-615-6979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory