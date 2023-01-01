$22,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-615-6979
2013 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Match Auto Market
231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
204-615-6979
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10496100
- Stock #: 315900
- VIN: 2HKRM4H7XDH115900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 315900
- Mileage 142,339 KM
Vehicle Description
High-Value Options:
- Accident Free
- 1 Owner
- Leather
- Heated Seats
- Sunroof
- Back Up Camera
- Low Mileage
- AWD
3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca
Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204) 615-6979
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.