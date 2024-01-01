Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2013 Honda CR-V

226,722 KM

$13,555

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V

EX

2013 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$13,555

+ taxes & licensing

226,722KM
Used
VIN 2HKRM4H57DH103525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Cherry Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5DXJX
  • Mileage 226,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front/rear stabilizer bars
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Drive-by-wire throttle
ECO Assist System
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Real Time AWD w/Intelligent Control System
Motion-adaptive electric pwr rack & pinion steering
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system

Exterior

Fog Lights
Compact Spare Tire
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Front & rear splash guards
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Privacy-tinted glass
17" x 6.5" alloy wheels
One-touch pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Tailgate spoiler
Auto-on/off headlights
Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: expanded view driver mirror

Interior

Security System
Compass
Map Lights
CENTRE CONSOLE
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Outside temp indicator
Maintenance Minder system
(4) cargo tie-down hooks
digital trip meter
Retractable cargo cover
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Door-pocket storage bins
Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system
12V pwr outlets
60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats -inc: centre pass-through
Fold-down rear seat centre armrest
Intelligent multi-info display (i-MID)
(8) beverage holders -inc: (2) in front console, (1) in each door, (2) integrated in rear centre armrest

Safety

Brake Assist
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Hill start assist
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
Multi-angle rearview camera
Dual-stage, multi-threshold front airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

aux input jack
160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, WMA/MP3 playback, aux input jack, USB input jack, speed-sensitive volume control

Additional Features

speed-sensitive volume control
Dual-stage
USB Input Jack
WMA/MP3 playback
multi-threshold front airbags
160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Honda CR-V