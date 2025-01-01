Menu
2013 Honda CR-V

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2013 Honda CR-V

172,125 KM

$18,952

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V

Touring Leather | Heated Seats | AWD

12282537

2013 Honda CR-V

Touring Leather | Heated Seats | AWD

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$18,952

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,125KM
VIN 2HKRM4H97DH112986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 172,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Electric rear window defogger
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

cargo compartment
Lighting
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
interior with theater dimming
reading lights for front seats
second row reading lamps integrated into dome light
door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

