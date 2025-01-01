Menu
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266

2013 Honda CR-V

105,500 KM

$18,490

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V

LX Comes w/ Winter Tires & All Seasons

12339018

2013 Honda CR-V

LX Comes w/ Winter Tires & All Seasons

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,500KM
VIN 2HKRM4H31DH111845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 105,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
Multi-angle rearview camera

Interior

Map Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Air conditioning w/air-filtration system
12V pwr outlets
60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats -inc: centre pass-through

Exterior

INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Auto-Off Headlights
P215/70R16 all-season tires
Privacy-tinted glass
16" x 6.5" styled steel wheels
Tailgate spoiler
Black heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: expanded view driver mirror

Mechanical

Compact Spare Tire
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Real Time AWD w/Intelligent Control System
Motion-adaptive electric pwr rack & pinion steering
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system

Media / Nav / Comm

aux input jack
160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers

Additional Features

speed-sensitive volume control
Dual-stage
USB Input Jack
WMA/MP3 playback
multi-threshold front airbags

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

2013 Honda CR-V