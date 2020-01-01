Menu
2013 Honda CR-V

137,097 KM

Details Description Features

$17,991

+ tax & licensing
$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Touring Local Trade/New Tires

Location

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Sale

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6271851
  • Stock #: F3NXFM
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H9XDH121116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Opal Sage Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,097 KM

Vehicle Description

Very very nice condition. We have added new tires! There are running boards and a deflector package too. Premium condition and hard to believe it is a 2013.
We have added new tires and updated required maintenances. Was originally from one of our Honda stores and they wanted it back but we said forget it! With three lines of luxury we know how nice this local trade is.
Features include the new tires, alloy wheels with locking wheel nuts, power sunroof, leather with heated front seats, keyless entry with two fobs plus valet key, satellite radio, navigation, and so much more.
This will be the only one we see like this so please come down and check it out soon.

Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
17" x 6.5" alloy wheels
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

