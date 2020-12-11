Menu
2013 Honda CR-V

89,491 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD | SUNROOF | LEATHER

2013 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD | SUNROOF | LEATHER

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 6331478
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

89,491KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6331478
  • Stock #: F3RDKP
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H78DH116849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,491 KM

Vehicle Description

This Low Kilometer 2013 Honda CR-V EX-L All-Wheel-Drive just came in! It's powered by a 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC and 5-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's loaded with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!.


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Driver Side Airbag
17" x 6.5" alloy wheels
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

