2013 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Rear View Camera XM SATELLITE RADIO Driver Side Airbag 17" x 6.5" alloy wheels Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 5 Spd Automatic Transmission

