Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda CR-V

176,423 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

EX Moonroof | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda CR-V

EX Moonroof | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 8258199
  2. 8258199
  3. 8258199
  4. 8258199
Contact Seller

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

176,423KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8258199
  • Stock #: F4E1BB
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H58DH103419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4E1BB
  • Mileage 176,423 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Honda CR-V EX 4D Sport Utility AWD 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V 5-Speed Automatic

Bluetooth, Power Moonroof, AWD, 6 Speakers, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Telescoping steering wheel.


Reviews:
* Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Drive-by-wire throttle
ECO Assist System
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Real Time AWD w/Intelligent Control System
Motion-adaptive electric pwr rack & pinion steering
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Compact Spare Tire
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Temporary spare tire
Front & rear splash guards
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Privacy-tinted glass
17" x 6.5" alloy wheels
One-touch pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
Tailgate spoiler
Auto-on/off headlights
Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: expanded view driver mirror
Security System
Air Conditioning
Compass
Map Lights
rear window defogger
CENTRE CONSOLE
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear seat heater ducts
Front air conditioning
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Outside temp indicator
Maintenance Minder system
(4) cargo tie-down hooks
digital trip meter
Retractable cargo cover
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Door-pocket storage bins
Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system
12V pwr outlets
60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats -inc: centre pass-through
Fold-down rear seat centre armrest
Intelligent multi-info display (i-MID)
(8) beverage holders -inc: (2) in front console, (1) in each door, (2) integrated in rear centre armrest
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Child-proof rear door locks
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Hill start assist
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
Multi-angle rearview camera
Dual-stage, multi-threshold front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, WMA/MP3 playback, aux input jack, USB input jack, speed-sensitive volume control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Sunroof
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2014 Honda CR-V LX
 154,712 KM
$17,395 + tax & lic
2013 Honda CR-V EX M...
 176,423 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Odyssey L...
 120,508 KM
$26,964 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory