2013 Honda CR-V
EX Moonroof | Heated Seats
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
- Listing ID: 8258199
- Stock #: F4E1BB
- VIN: 2HKRM4H58DH103419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,423 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Honda CR-V EX 4D Sport Utility AWD 2.4L I4 DOHC i-VTEC 16V 5-Speed Automatic
Bluetooth, Power Moonroof, AWD, 6 Speakers, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Telescoping steering wheel.
Reviews:
* Owners tend to comment positively on ride quality, overall comfort, versatility, flexibility, roominess, and good fuel efficiency. The CR-V, when equipped with proper winter tires, is a confident and sure-footed performer in winter months, and several upscale design touches throughout the handy and accommodating cabin were also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
