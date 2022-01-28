2013 Honda CR-V

$16,495 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 4 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8258199

8258199 Stock #: F4E1BB

F4E1BB VIN: 2HKRM4H58DH103419

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4E1BB

Mileage 176,423 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Front/rear stabilizer bars MacPherson strut front suspension Multi-link rear suspension Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes Drive-by-wire throttle ECO Assist System 2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine Real Time AWD w/Intelligent Control System Motion-adaptive electric pwr rack & pinion steering 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Compact Spare Tire Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Variable intermittent windshield wipers Rear intermittent wiper w/washer Temporary spare tire Front & rear splash guards P225/65R17 all-season tires Privacy-tinted glass 17" x 6.5" alloy wheels One-touch pwr moonroof w/tilt feature Tailgate spoiler Auto-on/off headlights Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: expanded view driver mirror Interior Security System Air Conditioning Compass Map Lights rear window defogger CENTRE CONSOLE HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Reading Lamps Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Front & Rear Floor Mats Front Bucket Seats Rear seat heater ducts Front air conditioning Remote fuel filler door release Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Driver & front passenger seatback pockets Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down Outside temp indicator Maintenance Minder system (4) cargo tie-down hooks digital trip meter Retractable cargo cover Tilt & telescoping steering column Door-pocket storage bins Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors Average fuel consumption indicator Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system 12V pwr outlets 60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats -inc: centre pass-through Fold-down rear seat centre armrest Intelligent multi-info display (i-MID) (8) beverage holders -inc: (2) in front console, (1) in each door, (2) integrated in rear centre armrest Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) Child-proof rear door locks (3) rear 3-point seat belts Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Hill start assist Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners Front/rear side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor Multi-angle rearview camera Dual-stage, multi-threshold front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth 160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, WMA/MP3 playback, aux input jack, USB input jack, speed-sensitive volume control Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Windows Sunroof Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.