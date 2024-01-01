$12,950+ tax & licensing
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10992.0
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Reliable and fun-to-drive hatchback, Inexpensive to own & Operate. Look no further than this 2013 Honda Fit from Westside Sales. This beauty boasts a remote start, spacious interior with charcoal cloth seating and a versatile folding rear seat, perfect for hauling cargo or passengers. Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 4-cylinder engine paired with a manual transmission, offering a rewarding driving experience. With only 124,000km on the odometer, this Fit is ready for many more adventures.
This well-equipped Honda Fit comes loaded with features you'll love, including:
- Bluetooth connectivity: Stay connected on the road with hands-free calling and music streaming.
- Cruise control: Relax and enjoy the drive on long journeys.
- Keyless entry: Access your vehicle with the convenience of keyless entry.
- Remote Start: Enjoy clear visibility even on cold mornings.
- Anti-theft system: Rest assured knowing your vehicle is protected.
This 2013 Honda Fit is ready to be your next adventure companion. Stop by Westside Sales today for a test drive and experience the Fit for yourself!
Reasonably Priced at $12,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
204-488-3793