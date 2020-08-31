2013 Honda Fit

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Steel Wheels Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Deluxe Wheel Covers Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.