2013 Honda Fit

86,787 KM

$10,880

+ tax & licensing
$10,880

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2013 Honda Fit

2013 Honda Fit

LX Locally Owned - Bluetooth

2013 Honda Fit

LX Locally Owned - Bluetooth

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$10,880

+ taxes & licensing

86,787KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5815995
  Stock #: F3M1DT
  VIN: LUCGE8H55D3006066

  Exterior Colour Cool Turquoise Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 86,787 KM

2013 Honda Fit Teal LX Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Front Bucket Seats, MP3 decoder, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window wiper, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! 1.5L 4-Cylinder SOHC i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic FWD


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

