Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Fit

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Fit

2013 Honda Fit

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Fit

LX

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6673235
  2. 6673235
Contact Seller

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6673235
  • Stock #: F3V2TH
  • VIN: LUCGE8H50D3006816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Recent Arrival!


2013 Honda Fit LX 1.5L 4-Cylinder SOHC i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic FWD Crystal Black Pearl

160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Spoiler, Traction control.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
Rear Spoiler
Power Locks
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Wipers-Variable Speed Intermittent
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Audio-AM/FM Stereo
Audio-Aux Input
Audio-CD Player
Brakes-ABS
Mirror(s)-Heated
Mirror(s)-Power
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering-Power
Transmission-Auto
Windows-Power
Wipers-Intermittent
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Audio-MP3 Player
Engine-4 Cyl
Tire-Front-All-Season
Tire-Rear-All-Season
Telephone-Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 25,323 KM
$41,990 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-3 GS ...
 28,534 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X3 xDrive28...
 52,595 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory