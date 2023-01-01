Menu
2013 Honda Pilot

116,146 KM

Details Description Features

$20,692

+ tax & licensing
$20,692

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2013 Honda Pilot

2013 Honda Pilot

LX

2013 Honda Pilot

LX

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$20,692

+ taxes & licensing

116,146KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10487592
  • Stock #: F593G7
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H26DB505921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 116,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
MacPherson strut front suspension
Hill start assist
Drive-by-wire throttle
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Active control engine mount system (ACM)
3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control
Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms
HD automatic transmission cooler
Integrated trailer hitch w/trailer harness pre-wiring
Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) 4-wheel drive system
Pwr assisted rack & pinion steering

Safety

Brake Assist
Reverse Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor
Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
2nd & 3rd row 3-point seat belts
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: automatic tensioning system, adjustable anchors
Dual front dual-stage, multiple-threshold airbags

Interior

Compass
Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Overhead sunglass storage
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
outside temp display
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Cloth front bucket seats
Maintenance Minder system
Active front head restraints
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Multifunctional centre console storage
12V aux pwr outlets
2nd & 3rd row heater ducts
Cargo area -inc: tie-down anchors, storage well
IP-mounted shifter
Pwr windows w/auto-up/down

Exterior

18" Alloy Wheels
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
P235/60R18 all-season tires
Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off
T165/80/D17 compact spare tire
Tailgate w/lift-up glass hatch
Body-coloured body side mouldings
Acoustic windshield
Folding black heated pwr mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated glass antenna

Additional Features

Dual front dual-stage
multiple-threshold airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

