$20,692+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,692
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent
204-661-6644
2013 Honda Pilot
2013 Honda Pilot
LX
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
$20,692
+ taxes & licensing
116,146KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10487592
- Stock #: F593G7
- VIN: 5FNYF4H26DB505921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polished Metal Metallic
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 116,146 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
MacPherson strut front suspension
Hill start assist
Drive-by-wire throttle
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Active control engine mount system (ACM)
3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control
Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms
HD automatic transmission cooler
Integrated trailer hitch w/trailer harness pre-wiring
Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) 4-wheel drive system
Pwr assisted rack & pinion steering
Safety
Brake Assist
Reverse Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor
Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
2nd & 3rd row 3-point seat belts
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: automatic tensioning system, adjustable anchors
Dual front dual-stage, multiple-threshold airbags
Interior
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Overhead sunglass storage
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
outside temp display
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Cloth front bucket seats
Maintenance Minder system
Active front head restraints
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Multifunctional centre console storage
12V aux pwr outlets
2nd & 3rd row heater ducts
Cargo area -inc: tie-down anchors, storage well
IP-mounted shifter
Pwr windows w/auto-up/down
Exterior
18" Alloy Wheels
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
P235/60R18 all-season tires
Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off
T165/80/D17 compact spare tire
Tailgate w/lift-up glass hatch
Body-coloured body side mouldings
Acoustic windshield
Folding black heated pwr mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated glass antenna
Additional Features
Dual front dual-stage
multiple-threshold airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2