Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

2013 Honda Pilot

178,128 KM

$18,952

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Pilot

EX Sunroof | 7 Passenger | Hitch

2013 Honda Pilot

EX Sunroof | 7 Passenger | Hitch

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$18,952

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,128KM
VIN 5FNYF4H4XDB503803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Cherry Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 178,128 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
MacPherson strut front suspension
Hill start assist
Drive-by-wire throttle
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Active control engine mount system (ACM)
3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control
Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms
Chrome exhaust finishers
HD automatic transmission cooler
Integrated trailer hitch w/trailer harness pre-wiring
Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) 4-wheel drive system
Pwr assisted rack & pinion steering

Exterior

Fog Lights
Roof Rails
18" Alloy Wheels
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
P235/60R18 all-season tires
T165/80/D17 compact spare tire
Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
Tailgate w/lift-up glass hatch
Body-coloured body side mouldings
Acoustic windshield
Folding body-coloured heated pwr mirrors

Interior

Security System
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Overhead sunglass storage
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
outside temp display
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Maintenance Minder system
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Active front head restraints
Tilt & telescoping steering column
2nd row folding centre armrest
Multifunctional centre console storage
12V aux pwr outlets
2nd & 3rd row heater ducts
Cargo area -inc: tie-down anchors, storage well
IP-mounted shifter
Pwr windows w/auto-up/down
Cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat, driver pwr lumbar

Safety

Brake Assist
Reverse Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor
Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
2nd & 3rd row 3-point seat belts
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: automatic tensioning system, adjustable anchors
Dual front dual-stage, multiple-threshold airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated glass antenna

Additional Features

driver pwr lumbar
Dual front dual-stage
multiple-threshold airbags
Cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

2013 Honda Pilot