$17,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Pilot
EX
2013 Honda Pilot
EX
Location
Match Auto Market
231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
204-615-6979
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 329744
- Mileage 153,032 KM
Vehicle Description
High Value Options:
- 1 Owner
- Back up Camera
- AWD
- 8 Passenger
- 3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine
The 2013 Honda Pilot is a highly versatile and spacious SUV that seats up to eight passengers, making it perfect for families. It features a backup camera and all-wheel drive (AWD), enhancing safety and traction in various driving conditions. This vehicle had only one owner and boasts a flexible interior with foldable rear seats for additional cargo space. Known for its reliability and longevityattributes that Honda vehicles are famous forthe Pilot comes equipped with essential safety features, enhancing peace of mind while driving.
3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.
Financing available; please visit [www.matchautomarket.ca](http://www.matchautomarket.ca).
Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Match Auto Market
Email Match Auto Market
Match Auto Market
Call Dealer
204-615-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-615-6979