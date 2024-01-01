Menu
<p><strong>High Value Options:</strong></p><ul><li>1 Owner</li><li>Back up Camera</li><li>AWD</li><li>8 Passenger</li><li>3.5L 6-Cylinder Engine</li></ul><p>The 2013 Honda Pilot is a highly versatile and spacious SUV that seats up to eight passengers, making it perfect for families. It features a backup camera and all-wheel drive (AWD), enhancing safety and traction in various driving conditions. This vehicle had only one owner and boasts a flexible interior with foldable rear seats for additional cargo space. Known for its reliability and longevityattributes that Honda vehicles are famous forthe Pilot comes equipped with essential safety features, enhancing peace of mind while driving.</p><p>3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).</p><p>Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.</p><p>Financing available; please visit [www.matchautomarket.ca](http://www.matchautomarket.ca).</p><p>Dealer permit: 4858 <br>Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy</p>

VIN 5FNYF4H45DB029744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 329744
  • Mileage 153,032 KM

Vehicle Description

