$8,950+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Pilot
LX 4dr 4x4 Automatic
Location
Northstar Motors Inc
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9
204-586-8335
Certified
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 2703
- Mileage 297,164 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean solid SUV, one owner serviced since new at Harvest Honda. Original Paint with no collisions and clean. Higher highway driven kms but freshly serviced and safetied. 297164. Very clean and nice driving 7 passenger 4WD. New battery and ready for winter. 6 month warranty included with options at time of purchase to extend or expand. Ask us for details.
Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!
