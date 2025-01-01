Menu
Clean solid SUV, one owner serviced since new at Harvest Honda. Original Paint with no collisions and clean. Higher highway driven kms but freshly serviced and safetied. 297164. Very clean and nice driving 7 passenger 4WD. New battery and ready for winter. 6 month warranty included with options at time of purchase to extend or expand. Ask us for details.

2013 Honda Pilot

297,164 KM

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Pilot

LX 4dr 4x4 Automatic

13108580

2013 Honda Pilot

LX 4dr 4x4 Automatic

Location

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
297,164KM
VIN 5FNYF4H23DB506864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2703
  • Mileage 297,164 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean solid SUV, one owner serviced since new at Harvest Honda. Original Paint with no collisions and clean. Higher highway driven kms but freshly serviced and safetied. 297164. Very clean and nice driving 7 passenger 4WD. New battery and ready for winter. 6 month warranty included with options at time of purchase to extend or expand. Ask us for details. 


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper

204-586-8335

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing>

2013 Honda Pilot