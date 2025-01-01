Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2013 Honda Pilot

220,407 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Pilot

Touring DVD | Leather | Power Tailgate | 7 Passenger | Fully Inspected

13327874

2013 Honda Pilot

Touring DVD | Leather | Power Tailgate | 7 Passenger | Fully Inspected

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Used
220,407KM
VIN 5FNYF4H95DB506801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 220,407 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
18" Alloy Wheels
Rear Privacy Glass
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
P235/60R18 all-season tires
T165/80/D17 compact spare tire
Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
Body-coloured front & rear parking sensors
Pwr tailgate w/lift-up glass hatch
One-touch pwr moonroof w/tilt

Interior

Security System
Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
4-way pwr passenger seat
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Pwr windows w/auto-up/down

Safety

Brake Assist
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor
Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system

Mechanical

Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control
Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) 4-wheel drive system
Pwr assisted rack & pinion steering
Integrated trailer hitch w/trailer harness

Media / Nav / Comm

XM satellite radio -inc: (3) month subscription

Additional Features

driver pwr lumbar
reverse gear tilt-down
integrated turn indicators
Dual front dual-stage
Folding body-coloured heated pwr mirrors -inc: memory
Leather-trimmed heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat w/memory
multiple-threshold airbags

