Local Trade No Accident 7 Passenger With OEM Running Boards
2013 Honda Pilot Black EX-L Fresh Oil Change, 7 Passenger Seating, All Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Leather, Not a Rental, Power Side View Mirrors, Engine Block Heater, Running Boards, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, 4WD.
Recent Arrival! 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 5-Speed Automatic 4WD CARFAX Canada One Owner
* Pilot owners tend to rate a multitude of characteristics highly, including seat comfort, abundant storage facilities, overall flexibility, a great driving position, confident all-surface traction and an overall blend of go-anywhere, anytime size, flexibility and capability. Source: autoTRADER.ca
