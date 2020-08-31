Menu
2013 Honda Pilot

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,245

+ tax & licensing
$22,245

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2013 Honda Pilot

2013 Honda Pilot

EX-L AWD One Owner 7 Pass Sunroof

2013 Honda Pilot

EX-L AWD One Owner 7 Pass Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$22,245

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5744559
  • Stock #: F3JV5K
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H5XDB504877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3JV5K
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade No Accident 7 Passenger With OEM Running Boards
2013 Honda Pilot Black EX-L Fresh Oil Change, 7 Passenger Seating, All Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Leather, Not a Rental, Power Side View Mirrors, Engine Block Heater, Running Boards, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, 4WD.


Recent Arrival! 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 5-Speed Automatic 4WD CARFAX Canada One Owner


Reviews:
* Pilot owners tend to rate a multitude of characteristics highly, including seat comfort, abundant storage facilities, overall flexibility, a great driving position, confident all-surface traction and an overall blend of go-anywhere, anytime size, flexibility and capability. Source: autoTRADER.ca
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
18" Alloy Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
XM satellite radio -inc: (3) month subscription
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

