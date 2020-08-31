2013 Honda Pilot

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Exterior Trailer Hitch tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Satellite Radio Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera 18" Alloy Wheels Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror XM satellite radio -inc: (3) month subscription All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire 5 Spd Automatic Transmission Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.