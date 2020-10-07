Menu
2013 Honda Pilot

182,550 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2013 Honda Pilot

2013 Honda Pilot

EX-L

2013 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

182,550KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6168309
  • Stock #: 07786
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H58DB505834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bali Blue Pearl (Blue)
  • Interior Colour Grey (GR)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 07786
  • Mileage 182,550 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Honda Pilot EX-L 4WD 8 passenger. Very nice color combination. Looks great inside and out.
Nicely equipped with Heated seats, Remote start, Reverse Camera, Leather seats, power seats and more.
CarFax Clean with No accidents.
New Safety!!

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Brake Assist
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated glass antenna
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Privacy Glass
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
12V aux pwr outlets
Body-coloured door handles
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
MacPherson strut front suspension
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Reverse Camera
18" Alloy Wheels
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Overhead sunglass storage
outside temp display
Front & rear splash guards
Maintenance Minder system
Hill start assist
P235/60R18 all-season tires
Drive-by-wire throttle
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Active front head restraints
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Conversation mirror
Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
2nd row folding centre armrest
T165/80/D17 compact spare tire
Multifunctional centre console storage
Leather-wrapped IP-mounted shifter
2nd & 3rd row 3-point seat belts
Body-coloured body side mouldings
2nd & 3rd row heater ducts
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
Acoustic windshield
Pwr tailgate w/lift-up glass hatch
Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Active control engine mount system (ACM)
3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control
Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms
Cargo area -inc: tie-down anchors, storage well
Chrome exhaust finishers
HD automatic transmission cooler
Integrated trailer hitch w/trailer harness pre-wiring
Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) 4-wheel drive system
XM satellite radio -inc: (3) month subscription
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: automatic tensioning system, adjustable anchors
Pwr assisted rack & pinion steering
Dual front dual-stage, multiple-threshold airbags
Pwr windows w/auto-up/down
One-touch pwr moonroof w/tilt
Folding body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Leather-trimmed heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat, driver pwr lumbar, 4-way pwr passenger seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

