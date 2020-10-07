2013 Honda Pilot

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Brake Assist Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD) Child-proof rear door locks 2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor Exterior Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Integrated glass antenna Windows Rear Window Defroster Rear Privacy Glass Convenience Front & Rear Floor Mats Variable intermittent windshield wipers Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors HomeLink universal garage door opener Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off 12V aux pwr outlets Trim Body-coloured door handles Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Suspension MacPherson strut front suspension Powertrain Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure

Additional Features Reverse Camera 18" Alloy Wheels Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Leather-wrapped steering wheel Overhead sunglass storage outside temp display Front & rear splash guards Maintenance Minder system Hill start assist P235/60R18 all-season tires Drive-by-wire throttle Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Active front head restraints Tilt & telescoping steering column Conversation mirror Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system 2nd row folding centre armrest T165/80/D17 compact spare tire Multifunctional centre console storage Leather-wrapped IP-mounted shifter 2nd & 3rd row 3-point seat belts Body-coloured body side mouldings 2nd & 3rd row heater ducts Active noise cancellation (ANC) Acoustic windshield Pwr tailgate w/lift-up glass hatch Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) Active control engine mount system (ACM) 3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms Cargo area -inc: tie-down anchors, storage well Chrome exhaust finishers HD automatic transmission cooler Integrated trailer hitch w/trailer harness pre-wiring Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) 4-wheel drive system XM satellite radio -inc: (3) month subscription Front 3-point seat belts -inc: automatic tensioning system, adjustable anchors Pwr assisted rack & pinion steering Dual front dual-stage, multiple-threshold airbags Pwr windows w/auto-up/down One-touch pwr moonroof w/tilt Folding body-coloured heated pwr mirrors Leather-trimmed heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat, driver pwr lumbar, 4-way pwr passenger seat

