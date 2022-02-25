$15,998+ tax & licensing
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Pilot
EX
Location
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
233,853KM
Used
- Stock #: F4EAA4
- VIN: 5FNYF4H4XDB502148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Reverse Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child-proof rear door locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor
Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
2nd & 3rd row 3-point seat belts
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: automatic tensioning system, adjustable anchors
Dual front dual-stage, multiple-threshold airbags
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Roof Rails
18" Alloy Wheels
Rear Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Temporary spare tire
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
P235/60R18 all-season tires
T165/80/D17 compact spare tire
Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
Tailgate w/lift-up glass hatch
Body-coloured body side mouldings
Acoustic windshield
Folding body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Security System
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Front Bucket Seats
Overhead sunglass storage
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
outside temp display
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Maintenance Minder system
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Active front head restraints
Tilt & telescoping steering column
2nd row folding centre armrest
Multifunctional centre console storage
12V aux pwr outlets
2nd & 3rd row heater ducts
Cargo area -inc: tie-down anchors, storage well
IP-mounted shifter
Pwr windows w/auto-up/down
Cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat, driver pwr lumbar
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
MacPherson strut front suspension
Hill start assist
Drive-by-wire throttle
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Active control engine mount system (ACM)
3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control
Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms
Chrome exhaust finishers
HD automatic transmission cooler
Integrated trailer hitch w/trailer harness pre-wiring
Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) 4-wheel drive system
Pwr assisted rack & pinion steering
Automatic Transmission
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Integrated glass antenna
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
