2013 Honda Pilot

8287344 Stock #: F4EAA4

F4EAA4 VIN: 5FNYF4H4XDB502148

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 233,853 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Reverse Camera Tire Pressure Monitor TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child-proof rear door locks Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control 2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system 2nd & 3rd row 3-point seat belts Front 3-point seat belts -inc: automatic tensioning system, adjustable anchors Dual front dual-stage, multiple-threshold airbags Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch tinted windows Roof Rails 18" Alloy Wheels Rear Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Variable intermittent windshield wipers Temporary spare tire Front & rear splash guards Intermittent rear window wiper/washer P235/60R18 all-season tires T165/80/D17 compact spare tire Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off Tailgate w/lift-up glass hatch Body-coloured body side mouldings Acoustic windshield Folding body-coloured heated pwr mirrors Interior Security System tilt steering Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Front & Rear Floor Mats Front Bucket Seats Overhead sunglass storage Immobilizer theft-deterrent system outside temp display Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Maintenance Minder system HomeLink universal garage door opener Active front head restraints Tilt & telescoping steering column 2nd row folding centre armrest Multifunctional centre console storage 12V aux pwr outlets 2nd & 3rd row heater ducts Cargo area -inc: tie-down anchors, storage well IP-mounted shifter Pwr windows w/auto-up/down Cloth heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat, driver pwr lumbar Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes MacPherson strut front suspension Hill start assist Drive-by-wire throttle Active noise cancellation (ANC) Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) Active control engine mount system (ACM) 3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms Chrome exhaust finishers HD automatic transmission cooler Integrated trailer hitch w/trailer harness pre-wiring Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) 4-wheel drive system Pwr assisted rack & pinion steering Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm Integrated glass antenna Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire 5 Spd Automatic Transmission Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

