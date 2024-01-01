Menu
JUST IN 2013 HONDA RIDGELINE TOURING 

TOP MODEL

ONLY 176825 KMS 

CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT 

ALL WHEEL DRIVE 

ALL OPTIONS INCLUDING HEATED SEATS AND SUNROOF 

FRESH MANITOBA SAFETY 

PRICED TO SELL!!

 

WE OFFER FINANCING

WE OFFERE WARRANTY 

WE TAKE TRADE INNS AS WELL

2013 Honda Ridgeline

176,825 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Ridgeline

4WD Crew Cab Touring

2013 Honda Ridgeline

4WD Crew Cab Touring

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,825KM
Good Condition
VIN 5FPYK1F53DB501422

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,825 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2013 HONDA RIDGELINE TOURING 

TOP MODEL

ONLY 176825 KMS 

CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT 

ALL WHEEL DRIVE 

ALL OPTIONS INCLUDING HEATED SEATS AND SUNROOF 

FRESH MANITOBA SAFETY 

PRICED TO SELL!!

 

WE OFFER FINANCING

WE OFFERE WARRANTY 

WE TAKE TRADE INNS AS WELL

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2013 Honda Ridgeline