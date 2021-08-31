Menu
2013 Honda Ridgeline

145,001 KM

Details Description Features

$25,981

+ tax & licensing
$25,981

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2013 Honda Ridgeline

2013 Honda Ridgeline

Touring NAVI | LEATHER | ROOF

2013 Honda Ridgeline

Touring NAVI | LEATHER | ROOF

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$25,981

+ taxes & licensing

145,001KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8072587
  • Stock #: F46W79
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F53DB502716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F46W79
  • Mileage 145,001 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2013 Honda Ridgeline Touring 4WD just came in! It's powered by a 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC and 5-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Gray Leather, Navigation System and so much more!

This Honda Ridgeline is 3,874 kilometers below market average!


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child-proof rear door locks
2nd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
3-point seatbelts at all seating positions -inc: front pretensioners
Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: location indicators
Dual-stage, multiple-threshold front airbags
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front splash guards
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/auto heated wiper zone
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors
Pwr tilt moonroof
Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off
18" aluminum alloy wheels
P245/60TR18 all-season tires
T165/90R17 spare tire
(4) integrated bed lights w/auto-off timer
Body-coloured tailgate handle
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear seat heater ducts
Front air conditioning
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Carpeted floor mats
Door pocket storage bins
Overhead sunglasses holder
Immobilizer theft deterrent system
Outside temp gauge
Maintenance Minder system
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls
Active front head restraints
Ambient console lighting
60/40 split lift-up rear seat w/underseat storage
Multi-functional centre storage console w/sliding armrest
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: air filtration system
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition
Front leather heated bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat, driver pwr lumbar, 4-way manual passenger seat
Rearview camera -inc: navigation display
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Hidden roof-mounted antenna
XM satellite radio w/3-month subscription
160-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: (6) speakers, subwoofer, MP3/WMA playback, aux input jack
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth interface
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
MacPherson strut front suspension
Limited slip rear differential
Drive-by-wire throttle
3.5L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
HD transmission cooler
HD front/rear tow hooks
(8) HD tie-down cleats
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & grade logic
Closed-box frame w/unibody construction
Column mounted shifter
Fresh air intake
Fully boxed high-strength steel frame rails -inc: internal stiffeners
HD radiator w/dual fans
Integrated trailer hitch -inc: 7-pin wiring, trailer brake controller wiring
Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms
Steel-reinforced composite (SRC) bed -inc: 60" bed length, in-bed trunk, dual-action tailgate
Variable Torque Management 4-wheel drive system (VTM-4)
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
5 Spd Automatic Transmission
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

