This Local Trade 2013 Honda Ridgeline Touring 4WD just came in! It's powered by a 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC and 5-Speed Automatic Transmission.
It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, Gray Leather, Navigation System and so much more!
This Honda Ridgeline is 3,874 kilometers below market average!
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Child-proof rear door locks
2nd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor
Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
3-point seatbelts at all seating positions -inc: front pretensioners
Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: location indicators
Dual-stage, multiple-threshold front airbags
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front splash guards
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/auto heated wiper zone
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors
Pwr tilt moonroof
Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off
18" aluminum alloy wheels
P245/60TR18 all-season tires
T165/90R17 spare tire
(4) integrated bed lights w/auto-off timer
Body-coloured tailgate handle
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear seat heater ducts
Front air conditioning
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Carpeted floor mats
Door pocket storage bins
Overhead sunglasses holder
Immobilizer theft deterrent system
Outside temp gauge
Maintenance Minder system
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls
Active front head restraints
Ambient console lighting
60/40 split lift-up rear seat w/underseat storage
Multi-functional centre storage console w/sliding armrest
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: air filtration system
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition