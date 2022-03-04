2013 Honda Ridgeline...

$27,679 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 2 8 4 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 126,284 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes MacPherson strut front suspension Limited slip rear differential Drive-by-wire throttle 3.5L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine HD transmission cooler HD front/rear tow hooks (8) HD tie-down cleats 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & grade logic Closed-box frame w/unibody construction Column mounted shifter Fresh air intake Fully boxed high-strength steel frame rails -inc: internal stiffeners HD radiator w/dual fans Integrated trailer hitch -inc: 7-pin wiring, trailer brake controller wiring Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms Steel-reinforced composite (SRC) bed -inc: 60" bed length, in-bed trunk, dual-action tailgate Variable Torque Management 4-wheel drive system (VTM-4) Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch tinted windows Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-colour door handles Temporary spare tire Front splash guards Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/auto heated wiper zone Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors Pwr tilt moonroof Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off 18" aluminum alloy wheels P245/60TR18 all-season tires T165/90R17 spare tire (4) integrated bed lights w/auto-off timer Body-coloured tailgate handle Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Reading Lamps Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Rear seat heater ducts Front air conditioning Leather-wrapped steering wheel Carpeted floor mats Door pocket storage bins Overhead sunglasses holder Immobilizer theft deterrent system Outside temp gauge Maintenance Minder system HomeLink universal garage door opener Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls Active front head restraints Ambient console lighting 60/40 split lift-up rear seat w/underseat storage Multi-functional centre storage console w/sliding armrest Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: air filtration system Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition Front leather heated bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat, driver pwr lumbar, 4-way manual passenger seat Rearview camera -inc: navigation display Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Child-proof rear door locks 2nd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system 3-point seatbelts at all seating positions -inc: front pretensioners Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: location indicators Dual-stage, multiple-threshold front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Powertrain Automatic Transmission Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Hidden roof-mounted antenna XM satellite radio w/3-month subscription 160-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer -inc: (6) speakers, subwoofer, MP3/WMA playback, aux input jack HandsFreeLink Bluetooth interface Windows Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning 5 Spd Automatic Transmission Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System

