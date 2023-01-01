$22,599+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Ridgeline
4WD Crew Cab Touring
Location
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
190,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9576121
- Stock #: 1281
- VIN: 5FPYK1F54DB501865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN 2013 HONDA RIDGELINE TOURING CREW CAB THIS IS TOP OF THE LINE HONDA RIDGELINE WITH ALL THE OPTION. THE OLD OWNER PUT A AFTER MARKET COMMAD START IN FOR THOSE COLD WINTER DAYS. THE TRUCK HAS A GOOD CARFAX WITH NO BIG HITS ON IT SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONDFIDENCE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR TRUCK BUT DON'T NEED A FULL SIZE THESE TRUCKS GET THE JOB DONE SO COME IN TODAY AND HAVE A LOOK.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4