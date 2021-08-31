Menu
2013 Hyundai Accent

117,528 KM

Details

$8,520

+ tax & licensing
$8,520

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2013 Hyundai Accent

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL Heated Seats | Air Conditioning

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL Heated Seats | Air Conditioning

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$8,520

+ taxes & licensing

117,528KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7861329
  • Stock #: F49NA3
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE8DU122403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Boston Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F49NA3
  • Mileage 117,528 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2013 Hyundai Accent GL 1.6L DGI DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Boston Red

-Black w/Cloth Seat Trim
-Air Conditioning
-AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
-Front Bucket Seats w/Warmers
-Woven Cloth Seating Surfaces.

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000)

Reviews:
* Owners typically rave about the Accent's great looks, great overall value, surprisingly roomy cabin, relatively high-quality feel, and good performance from the braking system. Peppy performance, good mileage and a comfortable ride round out the package. Many owners say they appreciate the extra space and flexibility enabled by the five-door model's folding rear seats and deep cargo hold. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
90-amp alternator
MacPherson strut front suspension
Rear torsion beam axle
Engine cover
1.6L DOHC GDI D-CVVT I4 engine
36-amp-hr battery
Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
8-KPH bumpers
Front/rear side curtain airbags
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Shift interlock system
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Passenger occupancy sensor
Dual front side-impact airbags
Dual frontal airbags
Side impact reinforcements
Front height-adjustable seatbelts -inc: seatbelt force-limiters & pretensioners
Electronic stability control (ESC) -inc: traction control system (TCS), vehicle stability management (VSM)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Compact Spare Tire
Halogen Headlamps
Body-colour front/rear bumpers
Body-colour door handles
Temporary spare tire
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Hood insulator
14" x 5.0" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Rear chrome garnish
Front grille w/chrome accents
Centre high mount stoplight
P175/70TR14 low roll-resistant silica all-season tires
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Remote Fuel Door Release
Front/rear floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
12-volt pwr outlet
Front air conditioning
Front map lamp
Overhead sunglasses holder
Ignition immobilizer system
Cloth door trim
(3) assist grips
Cloth Seat Trim
Air filter
Dual Vanity Mirrors
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat
Driver seat armrest
Front centre console w/(2) cupholders
Front passenger-side seatback pocket
(3) adjustable rear headrests
Reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way height-adjustable driver seat w/adjustable active head restraints
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-down
Glove box w/damper
Metal painted interior accents
Front door pocket storage compartments -inc: bottle holders
Rear garment hooks (2)
Tilt steering wheel -inc: mounted audio controls
Metal painted interior door handles
Active Eco w/indicator
Instrumentation -inc: black gauges, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, coolant temp, fuel level, digital clock, adjustable illumination
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Micro roof antenna
AM/FM/MP3/CD audio system -inc: USB/iPod aux input jack, (6) speakers
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Overdrive Switch
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

