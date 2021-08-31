2013 Hyundai Accent ...

$8,520 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 5 2 8 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: KMHCT5AE8DU122403

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Boston Red Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F49NA3

Mileage 117,528 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front stabilizer bar Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes 90-amp alternator MacPherson strut front suspension Rear torsion beam axle Engine cover 1.6L DOHC GDI D-CVVT I4 engine 36-amp-hr battery Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Front/rear crumple zones Child safety rear door locks 8-KPH bumpers Front/rear side curtain airbags 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions Shift interlock system Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Passenger occupancy sensor Dual front side-impact airbags Dual frontal airbags Side impact reinforcements Front height-adjustable seatbelts -inc: seatbelt force-limiters & pretensioners Electronic stability control (ESC) -inc: traction control system (TCS), vehicle stability management (VSM) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Spoiler Rear Spoiler REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER Compact Spare Tire Halogen Headlamps Body-colour front/rear bumpers Body-colour door handles Temporary spare tire Body-colour heated pwr mirrors Variable-intermittent windshield wipers Hood insulator 14" x 5.0" steel wheels w/full wheel covers Rear chrome garnish Front grille w/chrome accents Centre high mount stoplight P175/70TR14 low roll-resistant silica all-season tires Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger Cargo Cover HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Remote Fuel Door Release Front/rear floor mats Rear seat heater ducts Rear window defroster w/timer 12-volt pwr outlet Front air conditioning Front map lamp Overhead sunglasses holder Ignition immobilizer system Cloth door trim (3) assist grips Cloth Seat Trim Air filter Dual Vanity Mirrors 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat Driver seat armrest Front centre console w/(2) cupholders Front passenger-side seatback pocket (3) adjustable rear headrests Reclining heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way height-adjustable driver seat w/adjustable active head restraints Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-down Glove box w/damper Metal painted interior accents Front door pocket storage compartments -inc: bottle holders Rear garment hooks (2) Tilt steering wheel -inc: mounted audio controls Metal painted interior door handles Active Eco w/indicator Instrumentation -inc: black gauges, speedometer, tachometer, odometer, coolant temp, fuel level, digital clock, adjustable illumination Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Micro roof antenna AM/FM/MP3/CD audio system -inc: USB/iPod aux input jack, (6) speakers Seating Rear bench seats Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Overdrive Switch 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

