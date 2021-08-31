+ taxes & licensing
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Recent Arrival!
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
2013 Hyundai Accent GL 1.6L DGI DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Boston Red
-Black w/Cloth Seat Trim
-Air Conditioning
-AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
-Front Bucket Seats w/Warmers
-Woven Cloth Seating Surfaces.
Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000)
Reviews:
* Owners typically rave about the Accent's great looks, great overall value, surprisingly roomy cabin, relatively high-quality feel, and good performance from the braking system. Peppy performance, good mileage and a comfortable ride round out the package. Many owners say they appreciate the extra space and flexibility enabled by the five-door model's folding rear seats and deep cargo hold. Source: autoTRADER.ca
