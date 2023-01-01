Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

172,223 KM

Details Description

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

172,223KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10539744
  • Stock #: 23431
  • VIN: KMHD35LE1DU034374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Geranium Red]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23431
  • Mileage 172,223 KM

Vehicle Description

Enlist in our arcane "Oil 4 Eternity Program" and conjure up to $200 in annual savings. We know your time is as precious as a goblin's gold, so we've hexed our online portals to make your purchase and financing experience spellbindingly simple. Our undead customer service team is lurking in the shadows 24/7. Text us your quandaries at 204-400-1965 or summon us via the spirit realmor Facebook Messengerat https://m.me/ridetime.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

