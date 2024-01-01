$10,000+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
Used
181,211KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE4DH255576
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue[Indigo Night Mica]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24250
- Mileage 181,211 KM
