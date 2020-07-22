2013 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Emergency Trunk Release Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Steel Wheels Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Deluxe Wheel Covers 6 spd automatic transmission Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

