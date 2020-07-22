Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

66,340 KM

Details

$12,567

+ tax & licensing
$12,567

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS Heated Seats Sunroof *Low KM

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS Heated Seats Sunroof *Low KM

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$12,567

+ taxes & licensing

66,340KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5609502
  • Stock #: F3AP7A
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE7DH177813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Harbour Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,340 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, low mileage well kept 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS sedan featuring heated seats, sunroof and more!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Steel Wheels
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
6 spd automatic transmission
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

