+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
Locally Owned and Serviced Regularly
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT Titanium Gray Metallic GLS Panoramic Sunroof, USB Input, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Recent Arrival! 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD
Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6