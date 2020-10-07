2013 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Panoramic Sunroof Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features XM SATELLITE RADIO Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine

