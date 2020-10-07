Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

79,749 KM

$10,420

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

GT GLS Heated Seats | Panoramic Sunroof | Bluetooth

GT GLS Heated Seats | Panoramic Sunroof | Bluetooth

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$10,420

+ taxes & licensing

79,749KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6054480
  • Stock #: F3N2AW
  • VIN: KMHD35LE7DU086754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,749 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned and Serviced Regularly
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT Titanium Gray Metallic GLS Panoramic Sunroof, USB Input, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD


Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

