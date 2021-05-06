Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

83,243 KM

Details Description Features

$7,911

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Limited As Traded*Low Kilometers/Local Vehicle*

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

83,243KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7088527
  • Stock #: F3Y8JH
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AEXDH192936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,243 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters
Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Steel Wheels
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
speed-sensitive volume control
6 spd automatic transmission
MP3 AUX Input
iPod/USB aux input
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
172-watt Autonet AM/FM/XM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

