2013 Hyundai Elantra

112,089 KM

Details Description

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS, SPORT, 6-SPEED MAN, SUNROOF

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT GLS, SPORT, 6-SPEED MAN, SUNROOF

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

112,089KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7500039
  Stock #: 2345
  VIN: KMHD35LE0DU022345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2345
  • Mileage 112,089 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GT MANUAL GLS

HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, PANORAMA ROOF, 5 PASSENGER, CLOTH SEATS, POWER STEERING, ABS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, AIR BAG, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, REAR WIPER, AIR CONDITIONING , FLOOR MATS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, FOG LIGHTS, SPOILER, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT YES, HEATED MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, POWER DRIVER SEAT, AM/FM/CD, POWER LOCKS, CARGO COVER, POWER MIRRORS
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

