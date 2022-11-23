Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

150,937 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT SE w/Tech Pkg

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GT SE w/Tech Pkg

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

150,937KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9400414
  • Stock #: 278601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Volcanic Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,937 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift, Gas I4 1.8L/110

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM
VOLCANIC RED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

