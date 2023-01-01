Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

122,800 KM

Details Description Features

$10,299

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

GL Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Local

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

122,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9787048
  • Stock #: F51MTK
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE5DH192780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F51MTK
  • Mileage 122,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned!
Good Condition!

So visit us online or in-person to schedule a test drive!
Key Features

- Heated Front Seats
- Hands Free Bluetooth
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Telescopic Steering Column
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Power Doors and Windows

and more!

All our purchases come with the following

CARFAX report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call us at 204-667-9993 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Come see us at Birchwood Kia Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!
Dealer permit #4176

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Alarm System
Cabin Air Filter
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Engine Immobilizer
Sunglass Holder
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front air conditioning
Front passenger seatback pocket
(3) assist grips
Front & rear door map pockets w/bottle holders
Pwr front/rear windows w/driver-side auto-down
(2) 12-volt aux pwr outlets
Rear coat hanger
Dual sunvisor vanity mirrors
Needle punch floor carpeting
Active Eco indicator
Seat folding release in trunk
Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time
Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door, hood, trunk
Lighting -inc: cargo area, dome w/delay, front map lights
Centre console w/storage -inc: fixed armrest, (2) cup holders
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, external temp, trip odometer, digital clock, digital fuel level, digital coolant temp
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest, cup holders, (3) adjustable headrests

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
3-point rear seatbelts
Front & rear crumple zones
Front side-impact airbags
Pwr window lockout
Shift interlock system
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Body-side reinforcements
Front & rear side-curtain airbags
Smart pedal
3-point front seatbelts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pretensioners

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels
Body-colour door handles
Temporary spare tire
Body-colour bumpers
P205/55R16 tires
T125/80D15 compact spare tire
Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers
Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors
Black window belt moulding
16" x 6.5" steel wheels w/cover
Black lower air intake
Headlights w/escort function
Black w/chrome insert upper air intake

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front stabilizer bar
90-amp alternator
Pwr front & rear disc brakes
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual-CVVT I4 engine
48-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS)
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, twin-tube gas shocks
Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, mono-tube gas shocks
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lockup torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
In-glass antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Body-colour roof-mounted XM antenna
172-watt Autonet AM/FM/XM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, iPod/USB aux input, MP3 aux input, speed-sensitive volume control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
speed-sensitive volume control
6 spd automatic transmission
MP3 AUX Input
iPod/USB aux input
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
172-watt Autonet AM/FM/XM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

