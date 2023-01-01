2013 Hyundai Elantra...

$10,299 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 2 , 8 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9787048

9787048 Stock #: F51MTK

F51MTK VIN: 5NPDH4AE5DH192780

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Glacier White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F51MTK

Mileage 122,800 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer rear window defogger Alarm System Cabin Air Filter HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Front & Rear Floor Mats Engine Immobilizer Sunglass Holder Rear seat heater ducts Rear window defroster w/timer Front air conditioning Front passenger seatback pocket (3) assist grips Front & rear door map pockets w/bottle holders Pwr front/rear windows w/driver-side auto-down (2) 12-volt aux pwr outlets Rear coat hanger Dual sunvisor vanity mirrors Needle punch floor carpeting Active Eco indicator Seat folding release in trunk Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time Remote releases -inc: fuel filler door, hood, trunk Lighting -inc: cargo area, dome w/delay, front map lights Centre console w/storage -inc: fixed armrest, (2) cup holders Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, external temp, trip odometer, digital clock, digital fuel level, digital coolant temp 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable armrest, cup holders, (3) adjustable headrests Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Emergency Trunk Release Child-Safety Locks Child safety rear door locks Energy-absorbing steering column 3-point rear seatbelts Front & rear crumple zones Front side-impact airbags Pwr window lockout Shift interlock system Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Body-side reinforcements Front & rear side-curtain airbags Smart pedal 3-point front seatbelts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Steel Wheels Body-colour door handles Temporary spare tire Body-colour bumpers P205/55R16 tires T125/80D15 compact spare tire Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers Body-colour heated folding pwr mirrors Black window belt moulding 16" x 6.5" steel wheels w/cover Black lower air intake Headlights w/escort function Black w/chrome insert upper air intake Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front stabilizer bar 90-amp alternator Pwr front & rear disc brakes 1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual-CVVT I4 engine 48-amp/hr battery w/battery saver Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS) Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, twin-tube gas shocks Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, mono-tube gas shocks 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: lockup torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls In-glass antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Body-colour roof-mounted XM antenna 172-watt Autonet AM/FM/XM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers, iPod/USB aux input, MP3 aux input, speed-sensitive volume control Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Deluxe Wheel Covers speed-sensitive volume control 6 spd automatic transmission MP3 AUX Input iPod/USB aux input Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 172-watt Autonet AM/FM/XM/MP3 audio system w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.