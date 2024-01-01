$13,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
GL
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
GL
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
164,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHD25LE3DU046061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Westside Sales
2009 Kia Rondo EX 179,000 KM $6,950 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Titan 4WD CREW CAB SWB S 167,000 KM $17,950 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XLT 127,000 KM SOLD
Email Westside Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
Call Dealer
204-488-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Westside Sales
204-488-3793
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT