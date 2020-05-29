2013 Hyundai Genesis...

- Safety
-
- Fog Lights
- Brake Assist
- Anti-Theft System
- Front/rear crumple zones
- Front/rear side-curtain airbags
- Front side-impact airbags
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Floor mats
- Door map pocket
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
- Powertrain
-
- Rear Wheel Drive
- 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Seating
-
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Pwr windows w/auto up/down
- Body-colour heated manual folding pwr mirrors
- Trim
-
- Body-colour door handles
- Body-colour bumpers
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- DUAL EXHAUST
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Front active head restraints
- Driver foot rest
- Leatherette door trim
- (2) pwr outlets
- Full floor carpeting
- Body side reinforcements
- 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
- Windshield wiper de-icer
- Automatic light control
- Front seat belts w/pretensioners & force limiters
- Rear seat LATCH system
- Pwr tilt/sliding glass sunroof w/sunshade
- T135/90D17 temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
- Dual continuously variable valve timing (CVVT)
- 2.0L DOHC MPFI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine
- 5-link independent rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
- Advanced dual front airbags -inc: occupant classification system
- Black leather-wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: audio controls
- Bluetooth hands free connectivity
- Dual-link front suspension w/Macpherson struts
- Fully automatic climate control w/cabin air filter
- Matte finish bumper centre bar
- XM shark-fin antenna
- Centre console -inc: dual cupholders, armrest, storage
- Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, digital fuel level, digital coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock, outside temp display
- Dual sunvisors -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors, driver side extension
- Lighting -inc: front overhead courtesy, map, glove compartment, trunk, PIN light
- Pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar adjust
- Front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes -inc: floating brake calipers, single piston
