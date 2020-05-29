2013 Hyundai Genesis...

Safety Fog Lights

Brake Assist

Anti-Theft System

Front/rear crumple zones

Front/rear side-curtain airbags

Front side-impact airbags Convenience Cruise Control

Floor mats

Door map pocket

Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr windows w/auto up/down

Body-colour heated manual folding pwr mirrors Trim Body-colour door handles

Body-colour bumpers

Leather-wrapped shift knob Windows Solar control glass

Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Rear window defroster w/timer

Front active head restraints

Driver foot rest

Leatherette door trim

(2) pwr outlets

Full floor carpeting

Body side reinforcements

4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)

Windshield wiper de-icer

Automatic light control

Front seat belts w/pretensioners & force limiters

Rear seat LATCH system

Pwr tilt/sliding glass sunroof w/sunshade

T135/90D17 temporary spare tire w/steel wheel

Dual continuously variable valve timing (CVVT)

2.0L DOHC MPFI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine

5-link independent rear suspension -inc: gas shocks

Advanced dual front airbags -inc: occupant classification system

Black leather-wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: audio controls

Bluetooth hands free connectivity

Dual-link front suspension w/Macpherson struts

Fully automatic climate control w/cabin air filter

Matte finish bumper centre bar

XM shark-fin antenna

Centre console -inc: dual cupholders, armrest, storage

Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, digital fuel level, digital coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock, outside temp display

Dual sunvisors -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors, driver side extension

Lighting -inc: front overhead courtesy, map, glove compartment, trunk, PIN light

Pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar adjust

Front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes -inc: floating brake calipers, single piston

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.