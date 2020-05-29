Menu
Account
Sign In
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Pro

204-298-0123

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Genesis

2013 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe Premium

Location

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-0123

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5152601
  • VIN: KMHHT6KD9DU103134
Exterior Colour
Tsukuba Red (Red)
Interior Colour
Black ()
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

--Coming Soon--2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 6 Speed Manual transmission with only 87000 kms. Fully loaded w/ all power options, Sunroof, Leather interior, Heated Seats, Cruise control, Bluetooth, and more. 1 Year Power train warranty is included.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Brake Assist
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front/rear crumple zones
  • Front/rear side-curtain airbags
  • Front side-impact airbags
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Floor mats
  • Door map pocket
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr windows w/auto up/down
  • Body-colour heated manual folding pwr mirrors
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Body-colour bumpers
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Windows
  • Solar control glass
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Front active head restraints
  • Driver foot rest
  • Leatherette door trim
  • (2) pwr outlets
  • Full floor carpeting
  • Body side reinforcements
  • 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
  • Windshield wiper de-icer
  • Automatic light control
  • Front seat belts w/pretensioners & force limiters
  • Rear seat LATCH system
  • Pwr tilt/sliding glass sunroof w/sunshade
  • T135/90D17 temporary spare tire w/steel wheel
  • Dual continuously variable valve timing (CVVT)
  • 2.0L DOHC MPFI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine
  • 5-link independent rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
  • Advanced dual front airbags -inc: occupant classification system
  • Black leather-wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel -inc: audio controls
  • Bluetooth hands free connectivity
  • Dual-link front suspension w/Macpherson struts
  • Fully automatic climate control w/cabin air filter
  • Matte finish bumper centre bar
  • XM shark-fin antenna
  • Centre console -inc: dual cupholders, armrest, storage
  • Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, digital fuel level, digital coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock, outside temp display
  • Dual sunvisors -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors, driver side extension
  • Lighting -inc: front overhead courtesy, map, glove compartment, trunk, PIN light
  • Pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar adjust
  • Front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes -inc: floating brake calipers, single piston

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Imports Pro

2013 Hyundai Genesis...
 87,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Altima 2...
 121,000 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2013 Infiniti JX35
 242,000 KM
$12,500 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Imports Pro

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-0123

Quick Links
Directions Inventory