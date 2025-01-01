Menu
Two sets of tires/rims | Bluetooth | Heated seats Experience the versatility and comfort of this 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe! With its sleek Frosted Mocha exterior and practical features, this SUV is perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. - Spacious 5-passenger seating with 40/20/40 split-fold 2nd row - Efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission - AM/FM/XM stereo with CD/MP3 player and iPod USB/aux input - Advanced safety features including traction control and multiple airbags - Convenient power windows with driver auto up/down - Fog lights and rear spoiler for enhanced visibility and style - Trip computer with fuel economy display Discover the perfect blend of functionality and comfort in this Santa Fe. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to take it for a test drive or contact us for more information. Our experienced team is ready to answer your questions and help you find the ideal vehicle for your needs. We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

62,633 KM

$14,992

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr 2.4L Auto Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's

12282555

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr 2.4L Auto Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$14,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,633KM
VIN 5XYZT3LB8DG069905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cabo Bronze Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,633 KM

Vehicle Description

Two sets of tires/rims | Bluetooth | Heated seats
Experience the versatility and comfort of this 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe! With its sleek Frosted Mocha exterior and practical features, this SUV is perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.

- Spacious 5-passenger seating with 40/20/40 split-fold 2nd row
- Efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission
- AM/FM/XM stereo with CD/MP3 player and iPod USB/aux input
- Advanced safety features including traction control and multiple airbags
- Convenient power windows with driver auto up/down
- Fog lights and rear spoiler for enhanced visibility and style
- Trip computer with fuel economy display

Discover the perfect blend of functionality and comfort in this Santa Fe. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to take it for a test drive or contact us for more information. Our experienced team is ready to answer your questions and help you find the ideal vehicle for your needs.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Rear Privacy Glass
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Compact Spare Tire
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Child safety rear door locks
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
4-wheel anti-lock brakes w/electronic brake force distribution
Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Traction control system w/electronic stability control

Interior

rear window defogger
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
outside temp display
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/driver extension

Additional Features

pinch protection
(1) cargo area
illuminated switches
door courtesy
ignition
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC
iPod USB/aux input
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console
lower dash
upper door inserts
TGS surround
(1) rear of centre console
Lighting -inc: (2) map
central dome
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers
12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front
172-watt amp
3-month trial satellite radio subscription
Trip computer -inc: L/100 km
range
trip distance
40/20/40 split-fold 2nd row reclining bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$14,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe