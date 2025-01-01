$14,992+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
FWD 4dr 2.4L Auto Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$14,992
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cabo Bronze Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 62,633 KM
Vehicle Description
Two sets of tires/rims | Bluetooth | Heated seats
Experience the versatility and comfort of this 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe! With its sleek Frosted Mocha exterior and practical features, this SUV is perfect for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.
- Spacious 5-passenger seating with 40/20/40 split-fold 2nd row
- Efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine with 6-speed automatic transmission
- AM/FM/XM stereo with CD/MP3 player and iPod USB/aux input
- Advanced safety features including traction control and multiple airbags
- Convenient power windows with driver auto up/down
- Fog lights and rear spoiler for enhanced visibility and style
- Trip computer with fuel economy display
Discover the perfect blend of functionality and comfort in this Santa Fe. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to take it for a test drive or contact us for more information. Our experienced team is ready to answer your questions and help you find the ideal vehicle for your needs.
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
204-261-3490