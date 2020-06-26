Menu
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 183,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5304020
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Manitoba vehicle came from Brandon highway kms 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4 cyl auto air tilt cruise pl pw pm heated seats blue tooth back up sensors. Very good shape for km. We offer Bank Financing and powertrain warranties. 183000km Priced at $11900plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak point Hwy 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

