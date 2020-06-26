+ taxes & licensing
Manitoba vehicle came from Brandon highway kms 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4 cyl auto air tilt cruise pl pw pm heated seats blue tooth back up sensors. Very good shape for km. We offer Bank Financing and powertrain warranties. 183000km Priced at $11900plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak point Hwy 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789
