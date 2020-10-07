2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Heated rear seats Rear bench seats Trim Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Rear View Camera Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror 19" Euroflange alloy wheels Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

