2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Listing ID: 7386869

7386869 Stock #: F441U2

F441U2 VIN: 5XYZUDLB2DG069482

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # F441U2

Mileage 144,696 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Temporary spare tire Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Windows rear window defogger Seating Heated rear seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter iPod USB/aux input 6 spd automatic transmission AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers 172-watt amp 3-month trial satellite radio subscription Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission 17" Euroflange alloy wheels All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input

