2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

144,696 KM

Details Description Features

$15,145

+ tax & licensing
$15,145

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Premium

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Premium

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$15,145

+ taxes & licensing

144,696KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7386869
  • Stock #: F441U2
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB2DG069482

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F441U2
  • Mileage 144,696 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Temporary spare tire
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
iPod USB/aux input
6 spd automatic transmission
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers
172-watt amp
3-month trial satellite radio subscription
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
17" Euroflange alloy wheels
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-XXXX

204-837-5811

