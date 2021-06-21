Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

120,125 KM

Details Description Features

$15,899

+ tax & licensing
$15,899

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | Cooled Seats |

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | Cooled Seats |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Contact Seller

$15,899

+ taxes & licensing

120,125KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7478580
  Stock #: F4572C
  VIN: 5XYZUDLA3DG105767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
iPod USB/aux input
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Panoramic
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
19" Euroflange alloy wheels
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers
172-watt amp
3-month trial satellite radio subscription
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Turbocharged Engine
Leather-wrapped 4-spoke tilt/telescopic heated steering wheel -inc: audio & cruise controls
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
4.3" colour touchscreen

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

