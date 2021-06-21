2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

$15,899 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 1 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour FROST WHITE PEARL

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 120,125 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior Heated rear seats Rear bench seats Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Rear View Camera Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag iPod USB/aux input Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Panoramic Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 19" Euroflange alloy wheels AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers 172-watt amp 3-month trial satellite radio subscription Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Turbocharged Engine Leather-wrapped 4-spoke tilt/telescopic heated steering wheel -inc: audio & cruise controls Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine 4.3" colour touchscreen

