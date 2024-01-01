Menu
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266

2013 Hyundai Sonata

77,040 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Sonata

Limited w/Navi Safetied! | Low KM's

11938128

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Limited w/Navi Safetied! | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,040KM
VIN 5NPEC4AB7DH600298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,040 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Engine RPM sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
Front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Rear door child safety locks
Dual front side impact airbags
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Front & rear airbags w/occupant classification sensor (OCS)

Interior

Trip Computer
Alarm System
Heated rear seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: centre armrest w/cupholders
Push button start/stop
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass -inc: HomeLink system
Rear reading lamp

Exterior

Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Front fog lights
P225/45R18 performance tires
Automatic on/off headlamps
Pwr panoramic sunroof
18" x 7.5" hyper silver aluminum wheels
T125/80D16 compact spare tire
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: turning signal indicators

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering wheel audio controls -inc: Bluetooth controls

Additional Features

Subwoofer
trunk
pinch protection
hood
front map
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Illumination -inc: cargo area
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-up/auto-down
Remote releases -inc: fuel door
USB/iPod input
auxiliary MP3 input
dome lamp w/delay
ignition surround
lock out button
Voice Commands
400 WATTS
6-speed automatic transmission w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD
Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: cabin air filter
external amp
CleanAir ionizer
Infinity AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (9) speakers
Navigation system -inc: 7" high resolution touch-screen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2013 Hyundai Sonata