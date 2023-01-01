Menu
2013 Hyundai Tucson

116,481 KM

Details Description Features

$15,994

+ tax & licensing
$15,994

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2013 Hyundai Tucson

2013 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

2013 Hyundai Tucson

GLS

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$15,994

+ taxes & licensing

116,481KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10616331
  Stock #: F5B2VD
  VIN: KM8JUCAC2DU676656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DIAMOND SILVER METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5B2VD
  • Mileage 116,481 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Diamond Silver

AWD, 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 2-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Cloth Seat Insert w/Leatherette Bolster.

Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

Reviews:
* Many owners praise Tucsons just-right sizing, cargo accommodations, driving feel and storage space throughout the cabin. Overall value for the dollar and generous standard feature content across all model grades helped attract shoppers to showrooms with a comfortable ride sealing the deal in many cases. Some owners note confident performance from the AWD system in wintertime, and report feeling well backed up when the going gets slippery. Safety features and fuel mileage are also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Manitoba's #1 New and Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online. We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments.

We offer a full online and in-store experience, shop the way you want!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Lock-Up Torque Converter
110-amp alternator
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/gas shock absorbers
2.4L DOHC MPI 16-valve CVVT I4 engine
Pwr motor driven engine RPM sensing rack & pinion steering
Active ECO system
12-volt battery w/battery saver
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter

Interior

Cruise Control
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Anti-Theft System
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Locking glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front seatback pockets
Remote hood/fuel door releases
active head restraints
(4) assist grips
Coat hanger
Storage Tray
Carpeted front & rear floor mats
Front & rear door map pockets w/bottle holders
Rear seat bag hook
(6) Luggage net holders
Air conditioning w/air filter
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Needle punch floor covering
4-spoke leather wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-down
60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: adjustable headrests, centre armrest w/dual cupholders
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, trip odometer, speedometer, fuel level, odometer
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-down, driver lock-out button
Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average speed, elapsed time, instant fuel consumption
Leather centre console -inc: storage, (2) cupholders
Driver/passenger illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: extension, driver side ticket holder
Lighting -inc: front map lights, front sunglass holder, cargo area, glove box, front door courtesy, dome w/auto cut-off

Safety

Brake Assist
Front/rear crumple zones
Energy-absorbing steering column
Child-safety rear door locks
Hood buckling creases
Shift interlock system
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
3-point rear seatbelts for all positions
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors
Downhill brake control (DBC)
Hillstart assist control (HAC)
Body-side reinforcement
Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification system (OCS)
3-point front seatbelts w/adjustable height shoulder belts -inc: pretensioners & load limiters
Vehicle stability management (VSM)

Media / Nav / Comm

XM SATELLITE RADIO
Roof-mounted antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, XM satellite radio, iPod/USB/aux input jack

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Body-colour door handles
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Body-colour bumpers
Silver roof rails
2-speed variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Body-colour rear spoiler
Body-colour foldable heated pwr mirrors
17" x 6.5" alloy wheels
Black/body-colour grille
P225/60R17 LRR tires
Tinted glass w/windshield sunshade band *For windshield and front/rear/quarter/back*
Rear/quarter/back privacy glass
Multi reflector headlights w/escort feature
EZ lane change assist turn signals
Front windshield wiper deicer

Seating

60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: adjustable headrests

Comfort

Remote keyless entry system w/panic

Additional Features

driver side ticket holder
cargo area
average speed
average fuel consumption
front door courtesy
elapsed time
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC
centre armrest w/dual cupholders
Trip computer -inc: distance to empty
instant fuel consumption
Lighting -inc: front map lights
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Steering wheel audio & Bluetooth controls
driver lock-out button
160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers
dome w/auto cut-off
front sunglass holder
iPod/USB/aux input jack
Driver/passenger illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: extension
Cloth w/leatherette bolster heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

