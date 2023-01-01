$15,994+ tax & licensing
204-633-2420
2013 Hyundai Tucson
GLS
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
$15,994
- Listing ID: 10616331
- Stock #: F5B2VD
- VIN: KM8JUCAC2DU676656
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DIAMOND SILVER METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,481 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Diamond Silver
AWD, 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 2-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Cloth Seat Insert w/Leatherette Bolster.
Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year
Reviews:
* Many owners praise Tucsons just-right sizing, cargo accommodations, driving feel and storage space throughout the cabin. Overall value for the dollar and generous standard feature content across all model grades helped attract shoppers to showrooms with a comfortable ride sealing the deal in many cases. Some owners note confident performance from the AWD system in wintertime, and report feeling well backed up when the going gets slippery. Safety features and fuel mileage are also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
