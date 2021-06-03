Menu
2013 Hyundai Tucson

54,935 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

GL | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH |

Location

54,935KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7173719
  • Stock #: F427WU
  • VIN: KM8JT3AC3DU625962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cotton White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 54,935 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine

