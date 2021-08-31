Menu
2013 Hyundai Tucson

178,362 KM

Details

$10,550

+ tax & licensing
$10,550

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2013 Hyundai Tucson

2013 Hyundai Tucson

GLS AWD |

2013 Hyundai Tucson

GLS AWD |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$10,550

+ taxes & licensing

178,362KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7792611
  Stock #: F47BWB
  VIN: KM8JUCAC6DU716348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F47BWB
  • Mileage 178,362 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS AWD is powered by a 2.4L Inline-4 DOHC CVVT and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Overdrive.

It's equipped with features such as Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, AWD, Front fog lights, Radio: AM/FM/Satellite/CD/MP3, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls and so much more!

This Hyundai Tucson only has One Owner Reported!


Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year
Reviews:
* Many owners praise Tucson's 'just-right' sizing, cargo accommodations, driving feel and storage space throughout the cabin. Overall value for the dollar and generous standard feature content across all model grades helped attract shoppers to showrooms with a comfortable ride sealing the deal in many cases. Some owners note confident performance from the AWD system in wintertime, and report feeling well backed up when the going gets slippery. Safety features and fuel mileage are also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

