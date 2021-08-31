+ taxes & licensing
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
This Local Trade 2013 Hyundai Tucson GLS AWD is powered by a 2.4L Inline-4 DOHC CVVT and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Overdrive.
It's equipped with features such as Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, AWD, Front fog lights, Radio: AM/FM/Satellite/CD/MP3, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls and so much more!
This Hyundai Tucson only has One Owner Reported!
Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV ($35,000 - $60,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year
Reviews:
* Many owners praise Tucson's 'just-right' sizing, cargo accommodations, driving feel and storage space throughout the cabin. Overall value for the dollar and generous standard feature content across all model grades helped attract shoppers to showrooms with a comfortable ride sealing the deal in many cases. Some owners note confident performance from the AWD system in wintertime, and report feeling well backed up when the going gets slippery. Safety features and fuel mileage are also highly rated. Source: autoTRADER.ca
