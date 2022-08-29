2013 Hyundai Tucson

Sale $12,492 + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 7 5 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9053329

9053329 Stock #: F4D8FW

F4D8FW VIN: KM8JTCAC9DU594927

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ash Black Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4D8FW

Mileage 158,752 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive 110-amp alternator Front/rear stabilizer bars Temporary spare tire Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes Independent multi-link rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/gas shock absorbers 2.4L DOHC MPI 16-valve CVVT I4 engine Pwr motor driven engine RPM sensing rack & pinion steering Active ECO system 12-volt battery w/battery saver 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Fog Lamps Compact Spare Tire Rear intermittent wiper w/washer Body-colour bumpers 2-speed variable intermittent front windshield wipers Body-colour rear spoiler Body-side cladding 17" x 6.5" alloy wheels Black/body-colour grille P225/60R17 LRR tires Tinted glass w/windshield sunshade band *For windshield and front/rear/quarter/back* Rear/quarter/back privacy glass Heated foldable pwr mirrors Multi reflector headlights w/escort feature EZ lane change assist turn signals Pwr panoramic sunroof -inc: one-touch open Interior Security System Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS Steering Wheel Audio Controls Cabin Air Filter Digital clock Front Reading Lamps Anti-Theft System Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Rear window defroster w/timer Front air conditioning Front seatback pockets Remote hood/fuel door releases (4) assist grips Coat hanger Storage Tray Carpeted front & rear floor mats Front & rear door map pockets w/bottle holders Rear seat bag hook (6) Luggage net holders Air conditioning w/air filter (3) 12V pwr outlets Needle punch floor covering 60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: adjustable headrests, centre armrest w/dual cupholders Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, trip odometer, speedometer, fuel level, odometer Lighting -inc: front map lights, front sunglass holder, cargo area, front door courtesy, dome w/auto cut-off Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-down, driver lock-out button Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average speed, elapsed time, instant fuel consumption Driver/passenger illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: extension, driver side ticket holder 2-way remote start (PIO) Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Front/rear crumple zones Energy-absorbing steering column Child-safety rear door locks Hood buckling creases Shift interlock system Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system 3-point rear seatbelts for all positions Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors Downhill brake control (DBC) Hillstart assist control (HAC) Body-side reinforcement Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification system (OCS) 3-point front seatbelts w/adjustable height shoulder belts -inc: pretensioners & load limiters Electronic stability control (ESC) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Roof-mounted antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan 160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, XM satellite radio, iPod/USB/aux input jack Windows Sunroof Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter aux audio input jack ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.