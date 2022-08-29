Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Tucson

158,752 KM

Details Description Features

$12,492

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,492

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Tucson

2013 Hyundai Tucson

Premium Edition AWD | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Heated seats

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Tucson

Premium Edition AWD | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Heated seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
Sale

$12,492

+ taxes & licensing

158,752KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9053329
  • Stock #: F4D8FW
  • VIN: KM8JTCAC9DU594927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ash Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4D8FW
  • Mileage 158,752 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
110-amp alternator
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Temporary spare tire
Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/gas shock absorbers
2.4L DOHC MPI 16-valve CVVT I4 engine
Pwr motor driven engine RPM sensing rack & pinion steering
Active ECO system
12-volt battery w/battery saver
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Body-colour bumpers
2-speed variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Body-colour rear spoiler
Body-side cladding
17" x 6.5" alloy wheels
Black/body-colour grille
P225/60R17 LRR tires
Tinted glass w/windshield sunshade band *For windshield and front/rear/quarter/back*
Rear/quarter/back privacy glass
Heated foldable pwr mirrors
Multi reflector headlights w/escort feature
EZ lane change assist turn signals
Pwr panoramic sunroof -inc: one-touch open
Security System
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front air conditioning
Front seatback pockets
Remote hood/fuel door releases
(4) assist grips
Coat hanger
Storage Tray
Carpeted front & rear floor mats
Front & rear door map pockets w/bottle holders
Rear seat bag hook
(6) Luggage net holders
Air conditioning w/air filter
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Needle punch floor covering
60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: adjustable headrests, centre armrest w/dual cupholders
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, trip odometer, speedometer, fuel level, odometer
Lighting -inc: front map lights, front sunglass holder, cargo area, front door courtesy, dome w/auto cut-off
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-down, driver lock-out button
Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average speed, elapsed time, instant fuel consumption
Driver/passenger illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: extension, driver side ticket holder
2-way remote start (PIO)
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Front/rear crumple zones
Energy-absorbing steering column
Child-safety rear door locks
Hood buckling creases
Shift interlock system
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
3-point rear seatbelts for all positions
Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors
Downhill brake control (DBC)
Hillstart assist control (HAC)
Body-side reinforcement
Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification system (OCS)
3-point front seatbelts w/adjustable height shoulder belts -inc: pretensioners & load limiters
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Roof-mounted antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers, XM satellite radio, iPod/USB/aux input jack
Sunroof
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
aux audio input jack
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2018 Nissan Rogue S ...
 109,363 KM
$26,991 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Altima 2...
 117,543 KM
$20,992 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX50 L...
 55,673 KM
$40,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory