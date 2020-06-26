2013 Hyundai Veloster

Safety 3-Point Rear Seat Belts

Brake Assist

Driver & front passenger airbags

Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes

Front & rear side curtain airbags

Front & rear crumple zones

Front side impact airbags

Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD Convenience Rear Windshield Wiper

Floor mats

Remote Fuel Door Release

Remote hood release

Front passenger seatback pocket Comfort Cargo Area Light Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob

Body colour front & rear bumpers Exterior Front fog lights Power Options Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down w/pinch protection

Additional Features Cargo Cover

Ground Effects

Sunglass Holder

Energy-absorbing steering column

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Rear window defroster w/timer

Front map lights

Pwr window lockout

Tinted glass w/windshield shade band

Body side reinforcements

Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers

Rear coat hanger

Alloy pedals

4 kph bumpers

Rear diffuser

T125/80D16 compact spare tire

Black window belt moulding

Panoramic sunroof -inc: safety one-touch

One-touch triple turn signal w/EZ lane change

Needle punch carpeted floor covering

Air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter

High glossy black interior accents

Leatherette integrated door armrest

Door map pockets -inc: front bottle holders

Non-woven roof trim

Dual illuminated visors w/extensions

Luggage net hooks

Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)

Child safety rear door lock

Body colour exterior door handles

Rear LED taillights

Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs

roof-mounted XM antenna

Chrome-tipped twin exhaust

Front/rear gas shocks

In-glass AM/FM radio antenna

MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs

36-amp/hr battery w/battery saver

Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time

3-point front seat belts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pre-tensioners

Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, digital fuel level, digital coolant temp, trip odometer, digital clock, external temp display

Warning chimes -inc: door ajar, driver seatbelt reminder

1.6L Dual-CVVT GDI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine

Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS) -inc: sport-tuned steering

18" x 7.5" alloy wheels w/chrome accents

P215/40R18 silica tires

Body-colour rear lip spoiler -inc: LED high-mounted stop lamp

Unique turbo black grille

Automatic LED projector headlights w/escort function

Body colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals

60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable head restraints, storage console w/cupholders

Front centre console w/2-tiered armrest -inc: (2) cupholders, 115V aux pwr outlet

Chrome interior door handles -inc: satin finish

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.