Menu
Account
Sign In
$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Veloster

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

  1. 5259116
  2. 5259116
  3. 5259116
  4. 5259116
  5. 5259116
  6. 5259116
  7. 5259116
  8. 5259116
  9. 5259116
  10. 5259116
  11. 5259116
  12. 5259116
  13. 5259116
  14. 5259116
  15. 5259116
  16. 5259116
  17. 5259116
  18. 5259116
  19. 5259116
  20. 5259116
  21. 5259116
  22. 5259116
  23. 5259116
Contact Seller

$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5259116
  • Stock #: 07736
  • VIN: KMHTC6AE6DU157396
Exterior Colour
Marathon Blue Pearl (Blue)
Interior Colour
Black (RY)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

One owner accident free 2013 Veloster Turbo with Tech package. This car is loaded with Turbo and 6 speed manual, Navigation, reverse camera, heated seats, panoramic roof, push button start, Leather, etc.
These are fun sporty cars to drive and handle very well with plenty of power with the Turbo models.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Safety
  • 3-Point Rear Seat Belts
  • Brake Assist
  • Driver & front passenger airbags
  • Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
  • Front & rear side curtain airbags
  • Front & rear crumple zones
  • Front side impact airbags
  • Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD
Convenience
  • Rear Windshield Wiper
  • Floor mats
  • Remote Fuel Door Release
  • Remote hood release
  • Front passenger seatback pocket
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
Trim
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
  • Body colour front & rear bumpers
Exterior
  • Front fog lights
Power Options
  • Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down w/pinch protection
Additional Features
  • Cargo Cover
  • Ground Effects
  • Sunglass Holder
  • Energy-absorbing steering column
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Front map lights
  • Pwr window lockout
  • Tinted glass w/windshield shade band
  • Body side reinforcements
  • Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers
  • Rear coat hanger
  • Alloy pedals
  • 4 kph bumpers
  • Rear diffuser
  • T125/80D16 compact spare tire
  • Black window belt moulding
  • Panoramic sunroof -inc: safety one-touch
  • One-touch triple turn signal w/EZ lane change
  • Needle punch carpeted floor covering
  • Air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter
  • High glossy black interior accents
  • Leatherette integrated door armrest
  • Door map pockets -inc: front bottle holders
  • Non-woven roof trim
  • Dual illuminated visors w/extensions
  • Luggage net hooks
  • Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
  • Child safety rear door lock
  • Body colour exterior door handles
  • Rear LED taillights
  • Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs
  • roof-mounted XM antenna
  • Chrome-tipped twin exhaust
  • Front/rear gas shocks
  • In-glass AM/FM radio antenna
  • MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs
  • 36-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
  • Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time
  • 3-point front seat belts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pre-tensioners
  • Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, digital fuel level, digital coolant temp, trip odometer, digital clock, external temp display
  • Warning chimes -inc: door ajar, driver seatbelt reminder
  • 1.6L Dual-CVVT GDI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine
  • Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS) -inc: sport-tuned steering
  • 18" x 7.5" alloy wheels w/chrome accents
  • P215/40R18 silica tires
  • Body-colour rear lip spoiler -inc: LED high-mounted stop lamp
  • Unique turbo black grille
  • Automatic LED projector headlights w/escort function
  • Body colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable head restraints, storage console w/cupholders
  • Front centre console w/2-tiered armrest -inc: (2) cupholders, 115V aux pwr outlet
  • Chrome interior door handles -inc: satin finish

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoland Inc

2008 Toyota Tacoma
 331,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2007 Mazda RX-8 GT
 119,400 KM
$9,650 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru WRX
 187,400 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

204-338-XXXX

(click to show)

204-338-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory