Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Veloster

69,235 KM

Details Description Features

$11,954

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,954

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Veloster

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo | Panoramic Sunroof | Navigation | Premium Sound |

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo | Panoramic Sunroof | Navigation | Premium Sound |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 7081279
  2. 7081279
Contact Seller

$11,954

+ taxes & licensing

69,235KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7081279
  • Stock #: F3YY5R
  • VIN: KMHTC6AE2DU106154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Marathon Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 69,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Additional savings and low rate financing available on all new vehicles during this months sales event.

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

The #1 Hyundai destination for you and your families automotive needs in Winnipeg!

www.birchwoodhyundai.com
@birchwoodhyundai


We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rearview Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
(7) speakers
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Subwoofer
speed-sensitive volume control
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Panoramic
RCA cable
external amplifier
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Turbocharged Engine
18" x 7.5" alloy wheels w/chrome accents
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
450-watt Dimension AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: LG high resolution 7" touchscreen w/navigation
iPod/USB & MP3 aux input jacks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2013 Hyundai Veloste...
 69,235 KM
$11,954 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Forte EX | ...
 38,053 KM
$11,994 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 18,470 KM
$36,698 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory