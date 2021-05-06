2013 Hyundai Veloster

$11,954 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 2 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7081279

7081279 Stock #: F3YY5R

F3YY5R VIN: KMHTC6AE2DU106154

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Marathon Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 3-door

Mileage 69,235 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Rearview Camera Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls (7) speakers Windows Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Cargo shade Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Subwoofer speed-sensitive volume control Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Panoramic RCA cable external amplifier Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Turbocharged Engine 18" x 7.5" alloy wheels w/chrome accents Audio Aux Input Driver Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine 450-watt Dimension AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: LG high resolution 7" touchscreen w/navigation iPod/USB & MP3 aux input jacks

