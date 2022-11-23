2013 Hyundai Veloster

Sale $10,822 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 6 0 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9354151

9354151 Stock #: F4V9PD

F4V9PD VIN: KMHTC6ADXDU091099

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 121,607 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front/rear stabilizer bars Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS) Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs 1.6L Dual-CVVT GDI 16-valve I4 engine Chrome-tipped twin exhaust Front/rear gas shocks MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs 36-amp/hr battery w/battery saver 6-speed EcoShift dual clutch automatic transmission -inc: paddle shifters, hillstart assist Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Rear Windshield Wiper Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Front fog lights Tinted glass w/windshield shade band Body colour heated pwr mirrors T125/80D15 compact spare tire Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers Black window belt moulding 18" x 7.5" alloy wheels w/painted inserts Panoramic sunroof -inc: safety one-touch Body colour front & rear bumpers -inc: glossy black rear bumper lower insert Glossy black front lower air intake w/chrome surround Glossy black rear lip spoiler -inc: LED high-mounted stop lamp Black grille w/chrome insert One-touch triple turn signal w/EZ lane change Body colour exterior door handles P215/40R18 silica tires Automatic LED headlights w/escort function Safety Heated Mirrors 3-Point Rear Seat Belts Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Energy-absorbing steering column Driver & front passenger airbags Front & rear side curtain airbags Front & rear crumple zones Front side impact airbags Pwr window lockout Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Body side reinforcements 4 kph bumpers Child safety rear door lock Electronic shift interlock 3-point front seat belts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pre-tensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Interior Trip Computer rear window defogger Cargo Cover Front Reading Lamps Cargo Area Light Floor mats Sunglass Holder Remote Fuel Door Release Remote hood release Rear window defroster w/timer Front air conditioning Front map lights Leather-wrapped shift knob Front passenger seatback pocket Rear coat hanger Chrome interior door handles Alloy pedals Cargo shade Needle punch carpeted floor covering Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down w/pinch protection Air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter High glossy black interior accents Leatherette integrated door armrest Door map pockets -inc: front bottle holders Non-woven roof trim Dual illuminated visors w/extensions Luggage net hooks Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, digital fuel level, digital coolant temp, trip odometer, digital clock, external temp display Warning chimes -inc: door ajar, driver seatbelt reminder 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable head restraints, storage console w/cupholders Front centre console w/2-tiered armrest -inc: (2) cupholders, 115V aux pwr outlet Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm roof-mounted XM antenna In-glass AM/FM radio antenna Additional Features Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.