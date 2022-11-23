Menu
2013 Hyundai Veloster

121,607 KM

Details Description Features

$10,822

+ tax & licensing
$10,822

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2013 Hyundai Veloster

2013 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech

2013 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale

$10,822

+ taxes & licensing

121,607KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9354151
  • Stock #: F4V9PD
  • VIN: KMHTC6ADXDU091099

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 121,607 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CARFAX Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Dealer Permit #5266
Dealer permit #5266

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Motor driven pwr rack & pinion steering (MDPS)
Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs
1.6L Dual-CVVT GDI 16-valve I4 engine
Chrome-tipped twin exhaust
Front/rear gas shocks
MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs
36-amp/hr battery w/battery saver
6-speed EcoShift dual clutch automatic transmission -inc: paddle shifters, hillstart assist
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Windshield Wiper
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lights
Tinted glass w/windshield shade band
Body colour heated pwr mirrors
T125/80D15 compact spare tire
Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers
Black window belt moulding
18" x 7.5" alloy wheels w/painted inserts
Panoramic sunroof -inc: safety one-touch
Body colour front & rear bumpers -inc: glossy black rear bumper lower insert
Glossy black front lower air intake w/chrome surround
Glossy black rear lip spoiler -inc: LED high-mounted stop lamp
Black grille w/chrome insert
One-touch triple turn signal w/EZ lane change
Body colour exterior door handles
P215/40R18 silica tires
Automatic LED headlights w/escort function
Heated Mirrors
3-Point Rear Seat Belts
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
Driver & front passenger airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Front & rear crumple zones
Front side impact airbags
Pwr window lockout
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Body side reinforcements
4 kph bumpers
Child safety rear door lock
Electronic shift interlock
3-point front seat belts -inc: adjustable shoulder height, pre-tensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo Area Light
Floor mats
Sunglass Holder
Remote Fuel Door Release
Remote hood release
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front air conditioning
Front map lights
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Front passenger seatback pocket
Rear coat hanger
Chrome interior door handles
Alloy pedals
Cargo shade
Needle punch carpeted floor covering
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down w/pinch protection
Air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter
High glossy black interior accents
Leatherette integrated door armrest
Door map pockets -inc: front bottle holders
Non-woven roof trim
Dual illuminated visors w/extensions
Luggage net hooks
Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, digital fuel level, digital coolant temp, trip odometer, digital clock, external temp display
Warning chimes -inc: door ajar, driver seatbelt reminder
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable head restraints, storage console w/cupholders
Front centre console w/2-tiered armrest -inc: (2) cupholders, 115V aux pwr outlet
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
roof-mounted XM antenna
In-glass AM/FM radio antenna
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

