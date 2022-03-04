Menu
2013 Infiniti G37

147,876 KM

Details

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
Ride Time

204-272-6161

Sedan Sport AWD

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

147,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8555936
  • Stock #: 22195
  • VIN: JN1CV6AR9DM353188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Aspen Pearl]
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,876 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

