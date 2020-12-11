2013 Infiniti JX35

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Auto On/Off Headlamps Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof Comfort rear air conditioning Front air conditioning Seating Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Keyless Start CVT Transmission Heated leather steering wheel w/illuminated audio controls Audio Aux Input

