2013 Infiniti JX35

125,329 KM

$16,893

+ tax & licensing
$16,893

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2013 Infiniti JX35

2013 Infiniti JX35

AWD 4dr Remote Start | Heated/Cooling Seats | 360 Camera's

2013 Infiniti JX35

AWD 4dr Remote Start | Heated/Cooling Seats | 360 Camera's

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

$16,893

+ taxes & licensing

125,329KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6334259
  Stock #: F3R3H7
  VIN: 5N1AL0MM1DC312126

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Aspen Pearl
  Interior Colour Graphite
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3R3H7
  Mileage 125,329 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Heated leather steering wheel w/illuminated audio controls
Audio Aux Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

