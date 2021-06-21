Menu
2013 Infiniti JX35

114,411 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

AWD

Location

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

114,411KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7468122
  • Stock #: 2610
  • VIN: 5N1AL0MMXDC337333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 114,411 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

*Price does not include PST GST*

If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 / SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

